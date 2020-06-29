Dominican Republic presidency bids heat up as pandemic peaks

Santo Domingo.- At the peak of the pandemic and a few days after the end of the campaign, political activism overflowed this weekend with motorcades and tours of the parties promoted by the three main presidential candidates.

With masks, music and flags, the candidates for the elective positions headed various activities in a unique proselytizing amid the COVID-19, which posted a record Sunday with 754 new infected and 8 deceased.

From the ruling party resident Danilo Medina took the reins of the campaign of his Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), and yesterday accompanied its presidential candidate Gonzalo Castillo to rallies and meetings.

Similar events were headed by opposition candidates Leonel Fernandez (FP) and frontrunner Luis Abinader (PRM).