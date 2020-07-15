Luis Abinader and Raquel Peña are proclaimed President and Vice President of the Dominican Republic

The Plenum of the Central Electoral Board (JCE) today proclaimed Luis Abinader and Raquel Peña as president and vice president, respectively, for the period 2020-2024.

Abinader and Peña were received by JCE President Julio César Castaños Guzmán at the JCE headquarters.

During the ceremony of delivery of the certificates, Castaños Guzmán thanked the Dominican people for sovereignly coming to exercise their right to vote in the presidential and congressional elections of July 5.

The activity took place in the JCE multipurpose room, located in the Plaza de la Bandera in the Dominican capital.