Abinader will take over as president of the Dominican Republic; this is the official program of the transfer of command

Santo Domingo, DR

The transmission of the Presidential command of Luis Abinader, to be held today Sunday, August 16, will begin at 9:00 in the morning and will conclude at 2:30 in the afternoon.

According to the presentation of the official program of this event, the first activity will begin at 9:00 in the morning with the installation of the National Assembly members in Congress. Forty-five minutes later, the arrival of the heads of the special missions will begin, and at 10:00, the heads of state or government will arrive.

Once all have arrived, at 10:30 am, the oath of the new president Luis Abinader and vice president, Raquel Peña, will begin before the National Assembly.

After this, around 12:15 in the afternoon, the cabinet members of President Luis Abinader will be sworn in at the National Palace.

Arrival at 1:00 in the afternoon, all those present will go to the Metropolitan Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of the Incarnation of America, for the Te Deum.

An hour later, the president will place a wreath at the Altar of the Homeland, in homage to the Republic’s founders, accompanied by the vice president and officials of the nation.

The entire official program will conclude at 2:30 in the afternoon when Luis Abinader offers lunch to international and special guests.

Clothing

Regardless of the location or ceremony, at all times, the dress must be a white or light cream suit and the mandatory use of masks.