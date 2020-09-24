Dominican Emergency Operations Center issues green alert for the Atlantic coast due to abnormally powerful swell
Dominican seas are rough on north coast
Today, the Emergency Operations Center (COE) confirmed green level alert from La Altagracia to Puerto Plata, especially on the country’s Atlantic coast, due to the abnormal high swell caused by a frontal system.
Juan Manuel Méndez reported that the Atlantic coast’s recommendations are for fragile, small, and medium-sized vessels to remain in port.
Likewise, Méndez recommended that bathers use the beaches with caution and follow civil defense organizations’ recommendations.