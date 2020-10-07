Promipyme and Infotep start support and training program for micro-enterprises

SANTO DOMINGO. -The National Council for the Promotion and Support of Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Promipyme) and the Institute for Technical and Vocational Training (Infotep) launched a broad financing program, training and technical assistance aimed at this sector.

To implement the plan throughout the national territory, the program aimed at promoting the integral development of MSMEs as a fundamental strategy to achieve short term Economic Reactivation of the most productive sectors of our country. It began with the business Vidriera Pantoja, located in that sector, giving its owner, Sención Ogando Díaz, a loan of RD$ 500,000.00 to boost his business and create new job opportunities.

“We are currently in difficult times, of crisis, especially for the sector of medium, small and micro enterprises, which, despite being passive, is always making an important contribution to society and the economy, because of its ability to distribute wealth and generate employment in the short term and, of course, with low investment,” said Porfirio Peralta Collado, CEO of Promipyme.

He added that the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, has established an outstanding commitment with these sectors, and that “he has instructed us to work quickly identifying the Mipymes that need support at this time.”

He indicated that he expects to support thousands of micro, small and medium enterprises during the rest of the year, entering them to generate changes that will impact the outside world and the sectors where they have their roots.

Likewise, Raysa Pichardo, representative of INFOTEP, highlighted that an advisor was assigned to the beneficiary so that he can contribute to “the efficiency, quality, and performance of his business. Further, through this work, we can put him in a position to produce new jobs and develop into a small and, later, a medium-sized company.”

It is worth mentioning that, according to the agreement between both institutions, Infotep will provide technical assistance and training, which plays a vital role in boosting the sector.

“I am sure that the union between Promipyme, Solidaria, and INFOTEP is going to generate a great impact at a national level because we are going to enter the heart of the business, also with the objective that we can recover the financial resource to help other companies,” said Peralta Collado.