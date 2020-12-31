Dominicans begin yearly exodus to their hometowns despite new curfew schedule

Santo Domingo.– The change in the curfew schedule did not stop the plans of those who wish to wait for the New Year with their relatives who live in the interior of the Dominican Republic.

From 6:00 in the morning dozens of vehicles were observed queuing up to cross the tollbooth on the 6 de Noviembre highway, Listín Diario reported today.

At that time, leaving the tollbooth took around 15 minutes, due to the number of vehicles, while the road was filled with a considerable number of vehicles.

The flow of passengers to the southern towns, both by public and private transport, was noticeable at dawn.

The Isabel Aguiar bus stop was also full of passengers looking for a seat on their respective routes, while numerous vehicles were parked waiting for passengers.