Requirement for Proof of Negative COVID-19 Test or Recovery from COVID-19 for All Air Passengers Arriving in the United States.

Passengers FAQ

Aircraft Operators/Airlines/Crew FAQ

If you plan to travel internationally, you will need to get tested no more than 3 days before you travel by air into the United States (US) and show your negative result to the airline before you board your flight, or be prepared to show documentation of recovery (proof of a recent positive viral test and a letter from your healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you were cleared to travel).

On January 12, 2021, CDC announced an Order requiring all air passengers arriving to the US from a foreign country to get tested no more than 3 days before their flight departs and to present the negative result or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 to the airline before boarding the flight. Air passengers will also be required to confirm that the information they present is true in the form of an attestation. This Order is effective as of 12:01am EST (5:01am GMT) on January 26, 2021.

After You Travel

Get tested 3-5 days after travel AND stay home to self-quarantine for 7 days after travel.

Even if you test negative, stay home to self-quarantine for the full 7 days. If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.​​

​If you don’t get tested, it’s safest to stay home to self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.​

Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days, whether you get tested or not.

Always ​follow state and local recommendations or requirements related to travel