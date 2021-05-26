New measures: alcohol consumption in stores and public spaces ends at 5:00 p.m. throughout the week

Among the new measures to control the resurgence of COVID-19 affecting Greater Santo Domingo, the authorities ordered restrictions on the sale of alcohol for consumption in businesses and public spaces.

In this sense, as of this Thursday, May 27, “the sale of alcoholic beverages to be consumed in public and private spaces for public use is prohibited from 5:00 in the afternoon until 5:00 in the morning.”

The decree also establishes that public and private spaces for public use may only receive up to 50% of their total capacity.

This Thursday, the curfew in the National District and Santo Domingo province will be from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. every day. Citizens will have a grace of free circulation of 3 additional hours to reach their residences.

In the rest of the country, the measure in force contemplates a curfew from Monday to Friday, from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am.

On Saturdays and Sundays, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., with the grace of circulation until midnight every day, with the sole purpose of allowing people to go to their respective residences.