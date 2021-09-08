Public Health registers 192 covid-19 infections, with no deaths

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic – On Wednesday, the Ministry of Public Health reported 192 new cases of covid-19, with no deaths due to the disease reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily Public Health report, the country totals 352,201 cases of covid-19 and 4,013 deaths.

However, it clarified that 343,113 people overcame the coronavirus, bringing the number of active cases to 5,075.

The report added that 397 people are hospitalized with the virus for an occupancy rate of 15%, while the intensive care units (ICU) are at 20% of their capacity, with 124 beds occupied.

Meanwhile, there are 81 ventilators in use, for 16% of availability.

The daily positivity rate was 5.16 %, and that of the last four weeks was 5.81 %.

At last count, 5,058 samples were processed to detect covid-19 in the country.