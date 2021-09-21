Five provinces on alert for indirect effects of Tropical Storm Peter

It will pass to the north of Puerto Rico.

Santo Domingo, DR

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) issued a green alert in five provinces in the face of possible indirect effects of Tropical Storm Peter.

The COE placed the provinces of Monseñor Nouel, La Vega, Greater Santo Domingo, San Cristóbal and San Pedro de Macorís on green alert.

The institution justified its decision because of the “possible flooding of rivers, streams and creeks, as well as urban and flash floods.”

It argued that the decision was taken according to Tuesday’s weather bulletin from the National Meteorological Office (Onamet).

In the report, Onamet states that a notable increase in rainfall is expected over the country today due to a northeasterly wind flow contributing a lot of humidity and the incidence of a trough, both of which are indirect effects of tropical storm Peter.

Regarding the storm’s trajectory, it will pass to the north of Puerto Rico over the Atlantic Ocean.