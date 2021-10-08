Vaccination card with two doses will be required to attend public places, companies and educational centers.

After lifting the State of Emergency, the Ministry of Public Health announced that the country continues to be under endemic alert. In this regard, it ordered that the vaccination card with two doses be required of all the population over 12 years of age to attend work centers, public and private educational centers at all levels, and places of public use.

In this sense, as of October 18, people will have to present their vaccination certificates to enter bars, restaurants, supermarkets, stores, gyms, sports and entertainment centers, workplaces, and schools. The measure also includes urban and interurban public transportation.

Those over 12 years of age who do not have two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of that date must present a negative PCR test for a maximum of seven days. This provision will cease to apply after 14 days of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Public Health authorities may grant special permission for persons who, for medical reasons, are unable to receive the vaccine.

Regarding the requirement of the vaccination card, the Ministry of Public Health warned that the falsification of the document would lead to prosecution and informed that businesses that detect a possible false card must report it to the authorities for investigation purposes.

The Minister of Health, Daniel Rivera, reiterated the call to the people who have not been vaccinated to go to the authorized centers nationwide. Likewise, all officials are instructed to monitor the compliance of the measures taken.

Availability of vaccines and PCR tests is guaranteed.

The Ministry of Health urged local officials and institutions that make up the National Health System to redouble their efforts to guarantee the availability of vaccination centers and PCR tests for COVID-19 throughout the country because of these new measures.

Likewise, to guarantee the availability of COVID-19 beds, Intensive Care Unit, and ventilators to provide an adequate response to patients affected by the disease.

The Ministries of Public Administration, Education, Higher Education, Tourism, Culture, and Sports should develop and implement their sectorial measures to prevent coronavirus following the general protocols of the Ministry of Public Health.