Miss Dominican Republic Universe changes date; set for 7 November

The organization of the Miss Dominican Republic Universe announced yesterday the postponement of the 54th pageant of the coronation of the new sovereign of national beauty for November 7.

“We thank everyone for their understanding, and count on the support of all the followers who have been waiting for months for a new queen,” stated the press release.

According to the entity, this is due to the emergency surgery the director of the beauty pageant Magali Febles underwent at the “Hospiten” hospital center in charge of the surgeon General Josefina Tejada.

The coronation of the new Miss Dominican Republic Universe, which was scheduled for October 31, will now take place on November 7 and broadcast by Color Vision (channel 9) from 9 to 11 pm.

The 54th edition of the contest will feature 15 candidates who seek to be crowned as the new sovereign of national beauty to represent Quisqueya in the 70th anniversary of Miss Universe to be held from the “Red Sea” Eilat, Israel, in December, which will be broadcast in nearly 180 territories around the world and will attract some 1.3 billion viewers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the aspirants must comply with several requirements, among them, to present the vaccination card against Covid-19, and that they are in a university or related careers.