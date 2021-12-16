Public Health reports 88 new cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate less than 3%

The Ministry of Public Health reported 88 new infections of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 1,639 active cases today.

According to bulletin 637 issued this Thursday, 4,953 samples were processed on the last day (4,161 for the first time), registering a daily positivity rate of 2.11% and 5.12% in the previous month.

Public Health did not report deaths from the disease in its most recent bulletin, so the death toll remains 4,220. The fatality rate is 1.03%.

Of the 88 new cases of COVID-19, 23 were registered in the National District and 22 in Santo Domingo.

While provinces such as Azua, Bahoruco, El Seibo, Montecristi, Monseñor Nouel, Dajabón and Espaillat do not report new cases.