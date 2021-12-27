There will be little rain and pleasant temperatures for the last week of 2021

Santo Domingo, DR

According to the report issued by the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET), weather conditions for this Monday will remain under the effects of a high-pressure system that will generate scarce rains in some parts of the country between the afternoon and the evening.

The regions that could receive precipitation are the northeast, southeast, and the Central Cordillera, due to the transport of cloud fields associated with the wind and a weak trough to the island’s east.

Temperatures, on the other hand, will remain cool and pleasant in the mountain systems and valleys at night and the early morning hours with values between 12°C and 18°C (53-64°F), and in the coastal areas between 18°C and 22°C (64-72°F).

Tomorrow, Tuesday, the high-pressure system will remain over the national territory generating stable conditions. However, there will be occasional clouds with isolated rains over the north, northeast, eastern plains, and the Central Cordillera.

Local forecast

Today, for Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature will range between 29°C and 31°C (84-88°F), the minimum will be between 19°C and 21°C (66-70°F).