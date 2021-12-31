COE reports 1 death and 14 traffic accidents in Christmas operation’s second phase

Santo Domingo.– The Emergency Operations Center (COE) reported in its first bulletin of the second phase of the Christmas operation a total of 14 traffic accidents and one death.

Of the 14 reported accidents, 10 involved motorcycles, 3 light vehicles and a tricycle.

The bulletin added that 32 poisonings have been reported, of which 23 correspond to people poisoned by alcohol and 9 due to food poisoning.

The COE pointed out that the provinces with the most reported cases are La Vega, Santo Domingo, Santiago, San Juan and Duarte.

So far, 1,597 road assistance has been carried out and 149 medical assistance has been provided.

In this second phase of the Christmas operation “Awareness for life 2021-2022” the ministries of Administration, Defense, Tourism, Interior and Police, Public Health, Public Works are participating.

In addition, the Office of the Attorney General, Digesett, Intrant, Social Plan of the Presidency, National Police, National Health Service, Politur, Inacif, 9-1-1, Comipol, Fire Department, among others.