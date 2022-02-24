Health Bulletin: 422 cases reported in 24 hours and 0 deaths

The Ministry of Public Health through the General Directorate of Epidemiology today reported 422 new cases detected in the last 24 hours, while 0 deaths were reported or occurred.

According to bulletin #707, 6,251 samples have been processed in 24 hours. Of these, 4,552 for the first time and 1,699 subsequent. 54 were from PCR and 6,197 were antigenic.

During the course of the pandemic, 3,093,792 samples have been carried out in the country, equivalent to 296,099 per million inhabitants.

Daily positivity is today at 9.27%, and in the last four weeks, it has been at 6.56%. On the other hand, the lethality has remained at 0.76% for more than a week.

Active cases remain at 1,868, while a total of 573,458 have been registered, 567,227 patients have recovered, and 2,520,334 cases have been ruled out of tests carried out.

Occupation

Bed occupancy for Covid patients remains at 7%; there are 156 occupied out of 2,373 available. In the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), there are 8%, 47 of 585 occupied, and there are 35 of 469 ventilators in use, 7%.

Risk Groups

The risk groups continue to be pregnant women, health personnel, people under 20 years of age, and comorbidities due to hypertension and diabetes.

So far, 2,295 health workers have been affected, 1,830 pregnant women, 66,154 under 20 years of age, 23.20% died with hypertension, and 14.51% due to diabetes.