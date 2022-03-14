There will be scattered rains towards the northeast and the north of the country

Today the increase in the east/northeast wind and local orographic effects will produce scattered rains and gusts of wind over the north, northeast, the eastern plain, which includes Greater Santo Domingo, and the Central Cordillera.

This was predicted yesterday by the National Meteorological Office (Onamet), which said that the dissipation of the trough and the entry of an air mass with less humidity would reduce the rains over the national territory.

Regarding temperatures, Onamet said that they would continue to be a bit low at night and in the early morning, especially towards mountains and valleys.

In Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum will be 28 °C and 30 °C and the minimum 19 °C and 21 °C.

Forecast

The dissipation of the trough and the entry of an air mass with lower moisture content will induce a decrease in rainfall over our territory.

However, the increase in the east/northeast wind and the local orographic effects will produce scattered showers and gusts of wind in the afternoon, mainly over the regions: north, northeast, the eastern plain (including Greater Santo Domingo), and the central mountain range.

It will remain cloudy until early evening with moderate to heavy downpours locally, thunderstorms, and occasional gusts of wind, mainly towards the provinces of the regions: southwest, the border area, and the Central Cordillera.

In the rest of the territory, isolated cloudiness and little rain.