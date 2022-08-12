Impounded vehicles that are not claimed within 90 days will be auctioned or turned into scrap metal, according to new protocol

Santo Domingo, DR

The Government announced this Wednesday the new protocol for removing vehicles from the Vehicle Retention Centers (CRV), which grants a period of 90 days from the date to manage the delivery.

For such purposes, a commission was formed, integrated by different entities that will install an office in the CRVs, and which indicates that at the end of the 90 days, the unclaimed vehicles will be auctioned or converted into scrap.

The measure was ordered due to the clashes and complaints generated by the owners’ difficulties at removing the vehicles that have been retained and deposited in centers such as the Canódromo.

Below we reproduce the complete protocol for the delivery of the vehicles.

To solve the problems of the Vehicle Retention Centers (CRV), and by instructions of the President of the Republic Luis Abinader Corona, this Commission integrated by the Ministry of Interior and Police, Comptroller General of the Republic, General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII), General Directorate of Customs (DGA), National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (INTRANT), General Directorate of the National Police and General Directorate of Security of Transit and Land Transportation (DIGESETT), establishes the following:

1. Covered by Article 243, paragraph 1, of Law 63-17, a term of ninety (90) days from the publication of this notice is granted so that the owners of vehicles retained in the CRVs, who have their corresponding documentation: infraction record, license plate, identification cards or document, insurance, and driver’s license, make arrangements so that they may remove them.

2. In the case of bona fide third-party purchasers, the following documentation must be presented to make the withdrawal: infraction report, purchase or driving receipt, the act of sale dated before the arrest (duly notarized), license, insurance, and driver’s license.

3. Once the term indicated in the aforementioned paragraphs 1 and 2 has elapsed, the unclaimed vehicles found in the CRVs shall be auctioned or converted into scrap, as applicable. Such procedure shall be determined and executed by the DGA with the support of any other appropriate institution.

Owners and bona fide purchasers must come to claim the vehicles retained by the CRV from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM and will be attended to on a first-come, first-served basis.

INTRANT and the DGII will have a mobile office at each CRV to provide assistance to citizens who need it and certify that the motor vehicle is registered in the National Registry of Motor Vehicles.

This notice applies to vehicles that have been retained from August 2020 to the date of this publication.

Given in the city of Santo Domingo de Guzman, Dominican Republic, on the tenth (10th) day of August 2022.