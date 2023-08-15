Director One explains why the X Census produced the Dominican Republic has 10.7 million inhabitants

Santo Domingo.- Miosotis Rivas, the Director of the National Statistics Office (ONE), has come forward to defend the preliminary findings of the X Census, which indicates a population of approximately 10.7 million inhabitants in the country. During an interview on “Waiting for the Government,” she clarified that the crucial factor is being a habitual resident, implying that anyone residing in a location for more than six months could be included in the count.

Rivas emphasized that the coverage and quality survey was initially planned to be conducted after the census concluded. However, due to several transparent incidents, the survey was carried out this year between April and June. She explained that by employing mathematical variables, population estimates could be derived. In the Dominican Republic’s case, the decision was made to conduct a coverage and quality survey to prepare for the forthcoming census process.

Rivas underlined that the impact of a process doesn’t necessarily imply that it’s flawed. She conveyed that the Census data has been processed diligently and stands as a comprehensive representation of the country’s population.