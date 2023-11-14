Intrant tender for traffic light network canceled; the case goes to Pepca

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Public Contracts (DGCP) has canceled the contract awarded to Transcore Latam SRL for the smart traffic light network in Greater Santo Domingo. This decision was made due to “serious irregularities” detected in the bidding process, including evidence of document falsification, unclear shareholding composition, and suspicious movements of shareholders. The case has been referred to the Attorney General’s Office for investigation.

The DGCP revealed that the contract, initially valued at 1.2 billion pesos, was awarded for 1.317 billion pesos, exceeding the State’s budget, which could lead to criminal and financial liability for officials involved.

Furthermore, the winning company, Transcore Latam SRL, was found to be part of a complex corporate network with apparent efforts to hide the identity of the ultimate beneficiary. The DGCP has forwarded the case to the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) to investigate the company’s final beneficiary and any involvement in illegal or fraudulent activities related to the contract.

The DGCP also called for sanctions against officials responsible for not adhering to due administrative process rules.

Additionally, the involvement of companies like Dekolor, related to Jochy Gómez, and other irregularities have raised concerns about the transparency of the bidding process.

This case has raised questions about transparency in public contracts and the need for robust oversight and accountability in such processes.