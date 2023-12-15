Onamet issues weather alert for several provinces in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) has issued an alert for nine provinces in the Dominican Republic, cautioning against potential flooding of rivers, streams, and ravines, as well as urban and rural flooding and landslides. This alert comes in response to the significant rainfall expected in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The provinces under alert include Puerto Plata, María Trinidad Sánchez, Santiago, La Vega, Samaná, Monsignor Nouel, Espaillat, Duarte, and Hermanas Mirabal. Precipitation is anticipated throughout these regions during the day, with an extension of rainfall in the afternoon to areas like San Cristóbal, Greater Santo Domingo, La Romana, and San Pedro de Macorís.

The weather conditions are due to an approaching trough associated with a frontal system, expected to arrive tomorrow, Saturday. This system is likely to bring moderate to heavy downpours accompanied by electrical storms and wind gusts. The affected provinces also include La Altagracia, El Seibo, La Romana, San Pedro de Macorís, Monte Plata, Samaná, María Trinidad Sánchez, Duarte, Sánchez Ramírez, Monsignor Nouel, San José de Ocoa, San Cristóbal, and El Gran Santo Domingo.

In light of these forecasts, Onamet advises operators of fragile, small, and medium-sized vessels to remain in port due to the abnormal winds and waves expected along the Atlantic coast and the Caribbean. The office continues to monitor the situation and advises residents in these provinces to take necessary precautions and stay updated on further weather reports.