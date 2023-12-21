President Abinader to inaugurate construction of “Dominicana Azul” solar project

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader is set to lead the groundbreaking ceremony for the “Dominicana Azul” photovoltaic solar project this Friday. Developed by the Canadian company Azul Zenith Energy Corp, SRL, this significant clean energy initiative is expected to create over 900 direct jobs in the Dominican Republic.

The ceremony will be held in the municipal district of Arroyo Salado, Cabrera, in the province of María Sánchez, Nagua. The “Dominicana Azul” project, under the leadership of Oscar Ordoñez, Rafi Farah Carbonell, and Carlos Ureña in the Dominican Republic, represents a major step towards sustainable development.

The solar plant is projected to contribute 182,611 megawatts annually to the National Interconnected Electrical System, effectively supporting numerous industries and households while reducing energy costs. Its modern infrastructure will include an automated electrical substation and a 138,000-volt transmission line spanning approximately 37 kilometers. This will enhance energy transmission capabilities between the Northeast region and the Cibao Central area.

Beyond its energy contributions, the project aligns with environmental goals by reducing over 100,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually, supporting the Dominican Republic’s commitment to combating climate change. As the largest solar park in the northern region, “Dominicana Azul” will also provide stability to the electrical grid and encourage further investments in national development.