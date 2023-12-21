U.S. Embassy in Santo Domingo reports record visa processing and investment in 2023

Santo Domingo.- The United States Embassy in Santo Domingo has announced significant achievements in 2023, marking a year of unprecedented milestones in visa processing and investment in the Dominican Republic. The embassy is set to process 65,000 immigrant visas by the end of the year, the highest number ever recorded in Santo Domingo, reflecting an increase in travel and migration activities between the two countries.

Deputy Consul General Yomaris Macdonald highlighted that the consular section handled over 200,000 non-immigrant visa applications, surpassing the total processed in 2019. This surge indicates a growing interest in travel to the United States from the Dominican Republic.

In terms of health sector investment, the U.S. government contributed more than 25 million dollars to support the health and well-being of the Dominican population. This substantial investment underscores the U.S.’s commitment to fostering health and safety in the region.

Another notable achievement is the increase in Dominican students attending U.S. universities, which rose by 16 percent between 2022 and 2023. This growth signifies strengthened educational ties and enhanced opportunities for Dominican students.

2023 also saw the formal launch of the Global Entry program in the Dominican Republic, a move expected to boost Dominican tourism to the United States and strengthen commercial relations between the two nations.

The U.S. Embassy team, led by Charge d’Affaires Patricia Aguilera, shared these accomplishments in a video released on Thursday. The message also extended holiday greetings and wishes for a prosperous 2024 to the Dominican community, reflecting the embassy’s ongoing engagement and collaboration with the Dominican Republic.