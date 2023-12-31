Dominican Today wishes a very Happy New Year to our readers!
Santo Domingo—It is a tradition that we do not publish news on New Year’s Day. Therefore, tomorrow, January 1st, 2024, there will be no news on our website.
We at Dominican Today wish all our readers a very Happy New Year 2024…..
Here’s to a healthy, happy, and prosperous 2024 from us all at Dominican Today. See you again on Tuesday, January 2, 2024!
Thank you Dominican Today for the great coverage in 2023!!!!!!!!
Happy New Year to All !