Dominican Public Works Minister announces major traffic improvement projects in northeast National District

Santo Domingo.- Deligne Ascención, the Dominican Republic’s Minister of Public Works and Communications, has unveiled a significant infrastructure initiative aimed at enhancing traffic flow in the Northeast area of the National District. This plan includes major upgrades at key intersections and roads, such as kilometer 13 of the Duarte Highway and República de Colombia Avenue. The 2024 Attack Plan encompasses several critical projects.

Improvements will be made at intersections like República de Colombia with Monumental, Colombia-Jacobo Majluta, and Carlos Pérez Ricart, as well as at the Technological Institute roundabout of Santo Domingo (INTEC). These upgrades, part of a $130 million investment funded partly by the renegotiation with Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom), aim to address various transit issues.

Ascención outlined the specifics of these projects, which include widening Monumental Avenue to four lanes in each direction, adding dedicated right-turn lanes, and closing illegal crossings. A notable feature is a new distributor or overpass between Jacobo Majluta and Colombia, including a tunnel for traffic from Villa Mella, easing congestion at the La Colombia and Carlos Pérez Ricart junction.

The INTEC roundabout will also see improvements to boost road services. Additionally, the plan addresses issues caused by unplanned real estate developments and traffic improvisations in the area. The construction will be managed by a consortium including Empresas Sallan Isis, Grupo Rizek, and Grupo Moya, with Tecno América overseeing the operations.

Ascención emphasized the project’s three-year timeline, with significant improvements expected within the first year. He also noted that the avenue, originally built under President Joaquín Balaguer, had not anticipated the area’s growth, leading to the current congestion, especially during rush hours. The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and traffic conditions in the rapidly developing region.