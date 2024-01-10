President Luis Abinader hosts White House Official, Tom Pérez, for crucial regional discussions

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader recently received Tom Pérez, the Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, at the National Palace. The meeting, which included Foreign Affairs Minister Roberto Álvarez, centered on several significant regional topics.

Discussions primarily focused on collaborative efforts to combat climate change and strategies for boosting security and economic development in the region. This meeting follows a recent engagement between President Abinader and U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House, as part of the Alliance for Economic Prosperity in the Americas (APEP). The engagement underscores a strong commitment to addressing pressing issues in the Americas through international cooperation.