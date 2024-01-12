Guatemalan Ambassador proposes traffic management solutions to Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Javier Antonio Zepeda, the Guatemalan Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, has put forward several initiatives successfully implemented in Guatemala that could help alleviate traffic issues in the Dominican Republic within six to twelve months.

Key among these suggestions is the implementation of a security camera system at all intersections nationwide. This measure would be complemented by the requirement for vehicles to display license plates on their front, enabling easier identification. Additionally, Zepeda advocates for a more robust sanctions regime to enforce traffic laws effectively.

Zepeda emphasizes that the core issue is not traffic itself but rather a matter of education and cultural change. He believes that the combination of street cameras, visible license plates, and a consequential regime of sanctions can lead to better traffic management and respect for authority on the roads.

In Guatemala, the Municipal Traffic Police (PTM) actively manage traffic and penalize law-breaking drivers. Zepeda suggests that similar respect and authority should be granted to the Dominican Republic’s National Institute of Traffic and Land Transportation (Intrant) and the General Directorate of Traffic and Land Transportation Security (Digesett).

Moreover, he proposes that traffic fines should be linked to vehicles, not drivers, and suggests an annual registration change contingent on settling traffic law violation fines. For drivers who repeatedly incur fines, he recommends more severe consequences, including suspension or annulment of their driver’s license.

Zepeda also addresses the challenges posed by motorcycles, often used for taxi and delivery services, underscoring the need for respect for authority and effective sanctions in this area as well.

Additionally, despite local debates, the ambassador recommends the installation of smart traffic lights. This proposal, drawn from his experiences in Central America, reflects a comprehensive approach to improving mobility and traffic management in the Dominican Republic, learning from the successes and practices of other countries.