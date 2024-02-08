Collaboration between Dominican Republic and Brazil to boost tourism development

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic’s Ambassador to Brazil, Patricia Villegas de Jorge, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Tourism of the DR (Mitur) and the Federative Republic of Brazil. This document aims to foster cooperation in tourism development between the two nations, encompassing both institutional and private sectors. The collaboration involves the exchange of information, training initiatives, and the promotion of tourism investments.

The anticipated outcome is an increased influx of tourists between Brazil and the Dominican Republic, fostering cultural exchange and aligning their positions in international forums. During a visit to São Paulo on December 12, 2023, by the Dominican Republic’s Minister of Tourism, David Collado, the agreement was signed with his Brazilian counterpart, Celso Sabino de Oliveira. Collado expressed his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Brazil.

Ambassador Patricia Villegas de Jorge conveyed gratitude to Brazilian authorities on behalf of President Luis Abinader, emphasizing the commencement of a historic event between the two nations. She highlighted the broad vision both governments share regarding tourism, anticipating a productive alliance under Minister Celso Sabino’s shared vision.

Tourism Data Panel information indicates that in 2023, Brazil welcomed 8,665 tourists from the Dominican Republic, while over 18,000 Brazilian tourists visited the Caribbean country, particularly Punta Cana, renowned for its beaches.