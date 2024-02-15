Cocoa producers in Hato Mayor appeal for assistance amidst production crisis

Hato Mayor, DR.- A total of 7,300 cocoa-producing families in Hato Mayor, managing over 400,000 tasks, are grappling with a significant reduction in production. More than 60% of their farms remain in ruins following Hurricane Fiona, and they highlight the absence of assistance from President Luis Abinader.

Braulio Castillo, the spokesperson for these producers, urgently calls on the president to intervene, addressing the economic disaster they face. The little production that remains is further plagued by infestations of carpenter ants and mice.

In areas like El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Higüey, and San Pedro de Macorís, when production occurs, approximately 17 thousand tons are harvested. At current market prices, this yields about $98 million or roughly 5.700 million pesos.

The producers, organized into 29 associations affiliated with Conacado, vehemently appeal to President Luis Abinader for assistance to confront the crisis threatening their existence in the fields of the East.

Simultaneously, cocoa producers are seeking intervention to resolve the persistent electrical issue affecting the chocolate company in San Francisco de Macorís, where regional production is based.

“There is an urgent need to address the electrical problem caused by Edenorte, along with support for working capital. This will enable national cocoa producers to market their harvest production at a fair price,” emphasized Castillo.

The chocolate factory in San Francisco de Macorís, inaugurated four years ago, remains inoperable due to the unresolved electrical problem despite the president’s inauguration.

During a press conference at the Conacado location in Hato Mayor, producers also raised concerns that only 49 percent of them received the government-implemented thousand-peso subsidies for tasks.