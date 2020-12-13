Several arrested for forging checks on behalf of the Puerto Plata city council

Puerto Plata

Several people have been arrested in connection with the forgery of checks from the Puerto Plata City Hall, authorities revealed today.

During a press conference, they explained that the counterfeit was detected when a cab driver was looking for 14 boxes of whiskey of a recognized brand with a check worth 413,000 pesos in a commercial establishment, and the owners of the business sought to verify the veracity of the delivery note.

The legal consultant of the town hall, José Carlos González, reported that the owner of the business called the police and immediately a unit of the entity detained the person in question, initiating an investigation.

Gonzalez revealed that in a local supermarket, the members of the criminal gang managed to materialize the fraudulent purchase of whiskey of two recognized brands, for a value of 480,000 pesos.

He indicated that Mayor Diómedes Roque García Núñez (Roquelito), requested the Police to carry out an exhaustive investigation to determine if the criminals acted individually or if the action involved any employee of the town hall or any other person.