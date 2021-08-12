Puerto Plata: fire that affected Iberostar hotel facilities is under control

The fire that affected last Tuesday night (10-8-2021) facilities of the Iberostar hotel, located in the Costa Dorada tourist complex of the Puerto Plata destination, was controlled.

Yoanki Nieves offered the information, Iberostar’s Marketing Director for DR and Latin America, who explained that: “on the afternoon of August 10, a fire broke out on the roof of the theater of the Iberostar Costa Dorada hotel in Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic), an annex building within the enclosure. Strictly following the safety protocols indicated, it was extinguished immediately.”

He said all customers (around 800 guests) and hotel staff are safe, and no one was injured during the incident. The common areas and the rooms of the clients have not been affected either.

He said the hotel is operating normally, and work is already underway to restore the affected areas as soon as possible.

“For Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, the safety and well-being of all our customers and employees is an absolute priority. We are also committed to ensuring excellence and quality service at all times,” he added.

The hotel chain thanked the authorities for their support in resolving the issue. “From Iberostar we appreciate the excellent support provided by the authorities of the country and the province of Puerto Plata,” they say.