Charred bodies found near cemetery in Puerto Plata identified

The two young men found burnt to death this Tuesday near the municipal cemetery of El Mamey Los Hidalgos, in the province of Puerto Plata, were identified today as Estefan Rafael Dominguera Hidalgo and Olenny de Jesús Luna Disla.

The deceased lived in the La Altagracia community in the Navarrete municipality in Santiago.

A preliminary report states that both young men were tortured by their murderers.

The case is under investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and agents of the National Police attached to the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DICRIM).

The authorities are investigating further to identify those responsible for this double crime.