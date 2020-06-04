Dominican Republic hotels will request an affidavit of health from their guests

A large majority of hotels in the Dominican Republic are ready to resume operations with a series of new regulations to guarantee the health of their guests and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this sense, when hoteliers start operating again, they will ask their guests for affidavits of health, the luggage will go through a disinfection process, they will install sanitizing stations and cameras with thermal records.

The methods of serving food, drinks, and entertainment activities will also be seriously modified, as explained by the regional commercial director of the AMResorts chain, Luis Núñez Millán, during the discussion of how and when we will return to the beach resorts with the president of Travelwise travel agency, Laura Asilis, through Instagram.

He indicated that the buffets will be modified, where physical barriers (a glass) will be placed between the food and the customers, the restaurant tables will be separated by two meters and the a la carte and room services will be reinforced.

He added that, in the pools and on the beach, rules will be implemented to guarantee the physical distance between guests, the lounge chairs, or beach chairs will be placed at the recommended distances and the hotel staff will ensure that people keep their distance.

In addition, he explained that in the hotels there are “many” new implementations, but stressed that they will not be invasive so as not to disturb customers, according to Listin Diario.

He said that many hoteliers are ready to start operating and can reopen at any time because, during the emergency period, brigades of between 50 and 60 people have continued to maintain the facilities.

Núñez Millán emphasized that AMResorts hotels in the Dominican Republic will gradually begin reopening from June because “people are eager to go to a hotel and we are eager to serve them.”

He stressed that when tourism resumes operations, the support of the local market will be essential for the sector’s rapid recovery.