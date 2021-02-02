The Live Aqua Punta Cana began its operations this Monday, February 1

THE 347-ROOM HOTEL WILL BE MANAGED BY GRUPO POSADAS

It involved an investment of US $ 120 million.

Grupo Posadas has inaugurated the long-awaited Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana this Monday, February 1. For adults only, the hotel has involved an investment of approximately RD $ 7,020 million (120 million US dollars).

The opening ceremony, which featured Enrique Calderón, Grupo Posadas’ vice president of Hotel Operations, was held intimately to welcome the first guests to the property.

Also, the participation of personalities from the eastern zone’s tourism sector and the country was a highlight.

The new resort, belonging to its luxury brand Live Aqua Resorts & Residence Club, will become a great ally to boost Dominican tourism and the local economy by generating 700 direct jobs and more than 2,000 indirect jobs.

With 347 rooms and its various spaces designed to meet guests’ needs for pleasure or business, the hotel will begin operations under the strict safety and hygiene protocols developed by the brand, such as the cleaning and disinfection program.

TRAVEL with Confidence, to offer memorable experiences in a safe environment and be governed by local standards.

Grupo Posadas has an extensive portfolio of its establishments but also leases operates and manages hotels, resorts, and villas of different brands.