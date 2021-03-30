Political leaders seek to eliminate tourist card entry fee for Dominicans living abroad

Santo Domingo.– The leader of Alianza País abroad, Luis Mayobanex Rodríguez, welcomed the initiative submitted in the Chamber of Deputies by deputy Iris Familia that seeks to modify Decree 430-17 so that Dominicans abroad are excluded from paying the US $10 tourist entry fee upon arrival and which is applied to the air and sea tickets for those who enter the country.

Rodríguez, who is the coordinator of Al-País abroad, stated that with the draft resolution the overseas deputy strengthens the campaign started weeks ago by Alianza País and with which president Luis Abinader has been asked to modify the aforementioned decree.

He also affirmed that the collection of this amount is an outrage and affront to the dignity of the Dominicans located in the communities abroad because this places them as if they were tourists in their own country.

Rodríguez also pointed out that the Dominican diaspora contributes permanently through the remittances they send periodically to sustain the economy of thousands of families in the Dominican Republic.

In support of this demand, prominent political leaders of different parties and social communicators have also raised their voices.