American Airlines launches Philadelphia-Santiago with three flights a week

Route will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays,

Cibao Airport reaffirms its commitment to offer more excellent connectivity

This past Friday, April 2, American Airlines carried out the new route from Philadelphia International Airport to Cibao Airport in Santiago.

Flight number AA296 arrived at 1:13 p.m. from the Dominican Republic in a B738 aircraft with 172 passengers.

With the launch of the new operation, the airline adds three weekly routes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays to the Dominican territory.

“We are pleased to announce that we received the first operation of American’s new route from Philadelphia International Airport. With this route that will travel three times a week, we will meet the demand of the hundreds of Dominicans who reside in the state of Pennsylvania and its surroundings,” declared spokespersons from the Cibao airport.

It is expected that the flight will provide more options, as the airline currently has four direct flights to Miami International Airport with daily frequencies from the terminal in Santiago.

With the new route, the Cibao airport reaffirms its commitment to offer more and better air connectivity opportunities to its users, always betting on the excellent customer service and human quality characterizing the terminal.