Encarna Piñero: “Tourism recovery in the Dominican Republic has exceeded expectations”

Encarna Piñero, CEO of Grupo Piñero, congratulated the Government of the Dominican Republic for the work carried out to achieve the recovery of tourism in the country, which has turned it into a reference for the successful management of the pandemic.

She highlighted the work carried out by the Tourism Cabinet headed by President Luis Abinader and coordinated by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado.

“The recovery has been above expectations, bearing in mind that rapid vaccination is fundamental to generate confidence,” she said.

The also president of the International Hotel Investors Association (Inverotel) indicated that employee support measures such as phasing have helped companies and employees get through the pandemic that guarantee that when the pandemic passes, they will continue to be strong and sustainable companies.

“We are facing a great opportunity for all of us; we have to work from our responsibility to be able to take advantage of it,” Piñero said according to local press.

She also indicated that the decision of the DR to be a partner country of Fitur 2022 to be held in Madrid from January 19 to 23 was a very wise one.

“For me it has been a great initiative, we applaud it and value it, I already conveyed it to Minister Collado and President Abinader, I think it is an ideal and ideal time to sponsor this fair or be a partner country of Fitur, as it will allow the DR to continue to hit harder as one of the leading destinations in the Caribbean,” Piñero emphasized.