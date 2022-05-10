Dominican Republic is consolidated as the favorite long-distance destination of the French

“The tourism recovery is complete, and we are ready to continue.”

Tourism Minister David Collado stepped up his efforts to ensure that the French continue to choose the Dominican Republic as their favorite long-distance destination.

When presenting the benefits of the country at the Les Entreprises du Voyege Congress, which was held in Bávaro, from May 4 to 9, with the participation of more than 400 representatives of the French tourism industry, Minister Collado stated that the DR is an example in the recovery of tourism.

This event, where the leading representatives of the French tourism market participate and carry out their business rounds, was confirmed by Minister David Collado within the framework of the IFTM Top Resa 2021 fair, to be held in the Dominican Republic.

The official highlighted the efforts made by the government to overcome the challenges of the pandemic and guarantee the safety of tourists.

“Today the recovery of tourism is complete and this paradise is ready to continue receiving all those French people who have us as their favorite long-distance destination,” he said.

He reported that in April 2022, 24,839 French people were received, 1,500 more than in 2019, in pre-pandemic, which gives a clear signal of his preference for the Dominican Republic, ranking third as the issuing market.

“We are going to continue betting on this French market, and the fact that all the travel agencies are here, working and enjoying our country, is the greatest reason they can have for recommending the country, for which we are delighted.” to be in this activity,” indicated

He said that the Dominican Republic is a reference for the industry’s recovery without a chimney, which is recognized by the World Tourism Organization ( UNWTO ).

“Really, tourism in the Dominican Republic has fully recovered. Now we just have to move forward to strengthen the growth of an industry that has a human face,” said the official.

He assured us that historically France had supported tourism in the Dominican Republic since it is the third-largest issuer of tourists.