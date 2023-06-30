Gaspar Restaurant is the first to be certified with the “Restaurants from Spain” seal in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- ICEX España Exportación e Inversiones has launched the Restaurants From Spain quality seal to promote Spanish cuisine as a central element of Spain’s brand identity. This seal serves as a hallmark for international establishments that not only offer Spanish products but also provide authentic, high-quality Spanish cuisine with a unique and distinctive image.

Currently, there are over 290 certified Restaurants From Spain in more than 40 countries. In Latin America and the Caribbean, more than 35 restaurants have already obtained this prestigious certification.

Gaspar Restaurant, located within Club Hemingway, has become the first restaurant in the Dominican Republic to receive this certification. The owner, José Antonio Rodriguez Copello, and chef Alberto Martín were recognized during a special ceremony organized by the Economic and Commercial Office of the Spanish Embassy in Santo Domingo.

The event took place at the Residence of the Spanish Ambassador in the Dominican Republic, Antonio Pérez Hernández Torra, who presented the plaque as a symbol of recognition.

The ceremony was attended by various public figures, professionals from the Dominican gastronomic sector, as well as businesspeople and professionals connected to Spain in the HORECA sector.

Chef Alberto Martin, renowned both nationally and internationally, leads the Gaspar Restaurant. He received his culinary training at the Escuela Superior de Hotelería y Turismo de Madrid and has extensive experience working in Spain and abroad. Furthermore, he continuously provides training to his staff to ensure they are well informed about the menu and various Spanish products used in the restaurant’s kitchen.

The certification process involved a thorough evaluation by a committee consisting of Spanish sectoral institutions and gastronomy associations such as the Royal Academy of Gastronomy, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, FACYRE, the Regulatory Council of Sherry Wines, ANFACO, INTERPORC, the Spanish Wine Federation, the REPSOL Guide, ICEX, and the Tourism Department of Castilla La Mancha.

The Restaurants From Spain seal offers certified establishments numerous benefits, including specialized training for chefs and experts in Spanish wines. This enables them to expand their culinary offerings and incorporate a wider range of Spanish cuisine into their menus.