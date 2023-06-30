Lopesan Hotel Group raises proposed creation to recover German and Nordic tourists

The Great Hotel Debate organized by Grupo Vía, held at the Lopesan Costa Meloneras Resort & Spa, thoroughly analyzed several aspects that have impacted the past winter season, particularly the decline in the arrival of German and Nordic tourists to Gran Canaria compared to the same period in 2019.

While the sector showed signs of recovery between October and March, the tourism indices are still below pre-pandemic levels. As a result, one of the conclusions drawn by the Lopesan Hotel Group during the event was the need to create a complementary quality offering to regain interest in the destination among Germany and the Nordic countries.

Francisco López, CEO of Lopesan Hotel Group, welcomed the attendees and presented a detailed analysis of the challenges faced by the Canary Islands in the current international scenario, which includes the economic impact of the conflict in Ukraine, rising inflation in Europe, scarcity of raw materials, and increasing energy costs.

López also highlighted the growth of the British market and emerging destinations such as the Netherlands, France, Belgium, and Italy. He emphasized the importance of increasing promotion efforts for both the destination and Lopesan hotels in these countries, calling for new synergies between public institutions and the business sector to position the Canary Islands as an increasingly appealing destination.

The round table discussion at the Great Hotel Debate was moderated by Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches. José Alba, General Director of the Hotel Division of the Lopesan Group, emphasized the company’s commitment to implementing new technological tools to streamline guest interactions and personalize experiences. Alba stressed the need to transform the destination’s offerings to attract discerning tourists who value avant-garde gastronomy, quality leisure, and active tourism.

As part of their growth philosophy, Lopesan Hotel Group is involved in the creation of the Meloneras Majestic Mile seal, an ambitious project aimed at unifying a unique and sustainable proposal that positions Gran Canaria as an international benchmark for premium tourism.

The event also featured the participation of Daniel Salat, General Director in the Canary Islands of Princess Hotels & Resorts; José María Mañaricua, Director of Operations of Gloria Thalasso & Hotels and President of the Federation of Hospitality Entrepreneurs and Tourism of Las Palmas (FEHT); Juan Francisco Hernández, Regional Commercial Director in the Canary Islands, Madeira, Azores, and Morocco of the Barceló Hotel Group; Manuel Gruñeiro, Director of Expansion of Be Cordial Hotels & Resorts; and Mariluz Fraile, General Director of Satocan.