Authorities warn of danger on La Cana de Miches beach

Miches.- Over the past two years, La Cana beach, located in the municipality of Miches, El Seibo province, has tragically witnessed the drowning of approximately eight individuals, according to the head of Civil Defense operations who spoke with Diario Libre.

Carlos de la Rosa emphasized that there has been some confusion among visitors, as many mistake La Cana beach for Costa Esmeralda. He pointed out that a misleading sign at the entrance erroneously indicates it as Costa Esmeralda beach, whereas it is actually named La Cana and is considered quite dangerous.

De la Rosa further revealed that three people have drowned at La Cana beach so far this year, although the local community reports a higher number. Civil Defense records show a total of eight deaths over the past two years. The victims have ranged in age from 20 to 40 years old and include both foreign nationals and Dominicans.

To mitigate the danger, authorities have been closing the beach during the Easter season to discourage bathers from going there.

One of the most recent incidents involved a truck driver who tragically drowned while attempting to rescue a friend, and prior to that, a Colombian national lost his life while trying to save his daughter. These unfortunate events underscore the importance of caution and awareness when visiting beaches with potentially hazardous conditions.