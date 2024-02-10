Punta Cana, among the top 10 favorites for spring vacations 2024

Punta Cana—Spring Break 2024 is just around the corner, and several travel advisors and industry experts say that some of the most popular spring break spots are already fully booked.

Given the above, among the top 10 favorites and most popular spring break destinations on the 2024 spring break agenda are Caribbean destinations such as Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Tulum and Los Cabos (Mexico), Jamaica, Maui (Hawaii) and Puerto Rico.

Also, there are many far-flung global destinations generating excitement, such as Europe, Tahiti, Japan, Orlando, Florida, and Norway.

Jim Campbell, travel agent and CEO of Honeymoons.com indicated that nearly two dozen of his clients have opted for Punta Cana getaways this year for spring break.

“Travelers are attracted to the destination’s beautiful beaches and variety of all-inclusive resorts. And that’s not all, resorts here cater to a variety of preferences and offer activities and amenities for every age group. And the prices aren’t bad either,” he detailed.

In addition, the all-inclusive vacation specialist said that “all-inclusive resorts in Punta Cana offer excellent value for money, with options to suit different budgets,” according to Travelpulse.