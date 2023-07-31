US Embassy in the Dominican Republic asks not to include intimate photos in spousal visa applications

Santo Domingo.- The US Embassy in the Dominican Republic has provided guidance on the documents required and not recommended to successfully apply for a spouse or fiancé visa, also known as a K-1 visa.

Applicants are required to present evidence of their relationship to the consular officer handling their case. Acceptable evidence includes printed photographs of the wedding and pictures of the couple together over the years, messages, social media posts, joint contracts, remittance receipts, and statements from joint bank accounts. It has also been noted that the presence of the petitioner during the consular interview can be advantageous.

However, the embassy has urged applicants to avoid sharing intimate photographs of the couple, as this type of “evidence” is inappropriate and not convincing in establishing proof of the relationship. In fact, it may have a negative impact on the visa application.

If the couple has children together, they can bring the children’s birth certificates to the consular interview as additional supporting documentation.

By providing the appropriate and relevant evidence of their relationship, applicants can increase their chances of a successful application for the K-1 visa.