Government to the OAS: It is a necessity for Haiti to “immediately” stop the construction of the canal

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Government has responded to the suggestion by the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, regarding the reestablishment of dialogue with Haiti. The Dominican Republic emphasized the need for both parties to possess “institutional capabilities and effective control of their territory” to engage in meaningful dialogue.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Dominican Republic recognized that dialogue is the preferred method for resolving differences but stressed the importance of both sides having the capacity to implement agreed-upon solutions.

Regarding the Dajabón River, which flows entirely within Dominican territory, the government emphasized its inalienable status and the importance of ensuring that it continues to support the productive activities of the area and its natural resources. The Dominican Republic expressed concerns about the unilateral construction of a transfer canal that could divert the river’s natural course, potentially affecting essential public domain assets.

The Dominican government called on its Haitian counterpart to immediately halt the unilateral and illegal construction of the transfer canal until comprehensive studies, conducted by independent experts and agreed upon by both parties, can determine the project’s scope, impact, and beneficiaries. It also urged the Haitian government to provide necessary information and studies related to the project’s cartography, topography, geology, geotechnics, hydrology, and environmental impact.

While the Dominican government remains open to dialogue with Haitian authorities, it has made it a condition that construction on the transfer canal be stopped. Additionally, the government requested the intervention of the OAS Secretary General to gather pertinent information and submit a detailed report to the OAS permanent council, emphasizing that it reserves the right to seek resolution through other OAS bodies or relevant international organizations if necessary.