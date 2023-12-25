Guyana.- The British Ministry of Defense has revealed that HSM Trent will visit Guyana as part of its Atlantic patrol deployment. This decision represents a change in the ship’s original Caribbean drug trafficking mission. The visit is seen as a show of military and diplomatic support for Guyana, a former British colony and current Commonwealth member.

The BBC reports that the Trent’s visit to Guyana will include participation in military exercises with the nation’s allies, though specific details remain undisclosed. Ivelaw Lloyd Griffith, a Guyanese professor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in New York, emphasizes the UK’s capability to support Guyana against Venezuela, potentially with weapons, naval equipment, and military intelligence.

Venezuela’s Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino López, has denounced the British ship’s deployment as a provocation, claiming it threatens the peace and stability of the Caribbean. This incident adds tension to an already strained relationship due to a longstanding territorial dispute, which has escalated since ExxonMobil discovered significant oil reserves in the contested region. Venezuela has also taken steps to assert its claims, including a referendum and plans to establish a new province in the disputed area.