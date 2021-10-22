Covid: 3 more deaths; 793 new cases

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported 793 new positive cases of coronavirus this Friday, bringing the number registered since the beginning of the pandemic in the Dominican Republic to 374,722.

In the last 24 hours, three deaths were reported, thus accumulating a total of 4,100 deaths in the country.

According to the epidemiological bulletin, on Thursday 4,869 tests were processed to detect the virus, as well as 2,772 follow-up samples from patients already infected.