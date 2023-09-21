Dominican Republic will host the meeting of energy regulators of Ibero-America and the Caribbean

Santo Domingo.- In December, the Dominican Republic is set to host the 24th annual meeting of the Association of Energy Regulators of Ibero-America and the Caribbean (ARIAE). The focus of this gathering will be on the regulatory path toward energy transition within the region.

The Superintendence of Electricity, which serves as the Dominican regulatory authority, revealed in a statement on Wednesday that the meeting is scheduled to take place from December 11 to 15 in Punta Cana, located in the eastern part of the country. In conjunction with the meeting, the first-ever Business Forum organized by ARIAE will be held. This forum will provide a platform for the industry to showcase energy production technologies and their integration into the electrical system.

The event will attract a diverse array of participants, including experts from the energy sector, representatives of international organizations with ties to the subject matter, and high-ranking government officials. The annual gathering will feature a range of activities such as panels, presentations, roundtable discussions, and conferences.

The annual ARIAE meeting will not only explore best practices in energy regulation but will also delve into crucial topics like renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, and security.

According to Andrés Astacio, the Superintendent of Electricity in the Dominican Republic, this event serves as “a valuable networking tool for the region.” It facilitates the exchange of experiences, the sharing of knowledge, and the analysis of trends and potential challenges or threats in the energy sector. This, in turn, empowers countries with credible sources of information to formulate more effective policies and plans related to the energy sector.