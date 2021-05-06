Dominican-Haiti border flap over canal has been ‘ballooned’

Santo Domingo.- Former Haitian Consul in the Dominican Republic, Edwin Paraison, on Wed. said the situation on the Dominican-Haitian border over an irrigation canal being built to draw water from the Masacre River, has been “ballooned.”

After calling for the joint visit mechanism to be used again by the interested entities and resolving the situation through dialogue, Paraison said it’s clear that the river has a binational use.

The also director of the Zile Foundation indicated that the agreements signed between the two countries stipulate that any exploitation by one party must be consulted with the other.