‘In Dominican Republic corruption has no place to hide’

Santo Domingo.- The formal accusation for the framework of corruption in Operation Medusa involves 41 people and 22 companies, including former attorney Jean Alain Rodríguez, who has been in pretrial detention for a year and for which they would have appropriated more than RD$1.0 billion.

Among the accused are the names Lisandro José Macarrulla, Rolando Sebelén Torres, José Antonio Santana Julián, Felipe Fernández de Castro, Miguel José Moya, in addition to other construction businessmen, in a case in which deputy attorney Wilson Camacho warned that “In the Dominican Republic, corruption no longer has a place to hide.”

Anticorruption (Pepca) assures that the voluminous accusation “has no precedent in the Dominican Republic… and possibly has no precedent in the entire region,” because, in addition to a large number of defendants and companies subjected, it also has 12,274 pages, and within that, more than 3,500 pieces of evidence and 400 witnesses.

Among the new defendants are Cesarion Morel Grullón, Ysis Tapia, Mercedes Salcedo, Carolina Pimentel, Sebelén Torres and José Estrada.