Dominicans are aging; but it’s a good thing

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic can reap the fruits of the demographic changes of its population, which at the moment is relatively young, but with an aging tendency, considered the United Nations Population Fund (Unfpa).

Sonia Vásquez, the representative of Unfpa in the country, described that for this, adequate investments must be made in the formation of human capital, focusing on young people and women to achieve opportunities that allow the development of life projects and that reduce the dependency ratio.

“That these young people that we have today become older adults in conditions of dignity,” said Vásquez.